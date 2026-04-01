GREAT Theatre announces 2026/27 season with Les Misérables in the lineup

By Grace Jacobson / Public Affairs Programming Producer

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One more dawn. One more day. One season more.

The world-renowned musical Les Misérables is one of the seven shows making up GREAT Theatre’s season next year.

In a fundraising event hosted at Harvester Square in downtown St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 31, members of the community gathered as the nonprofit organization announced its 2026/27 season.

Volunteers, season subscribers, and donors had the opportunity to participate in a raffle for prize packages that included clues for each of the shows. The winner then got the chance to reveal the title of the show associated with their winning package.

Only six packages were available to bid on as Anon(ymous), a play originally planned for the 2025/26 season, was rescheduled for May 2027 due to safety concerns regarding ICE.

Other shows announced in the 2026/27 season include: How I Became A Pirate: Younger@Part® for the Youth Artist Project, A Christmas Carol, Come From Away, Urinetown: The Musical and Shrek The Musical.

Season subscriptions are on sale now at GREATTheatre.org with an Early Bird Bonus that ends April 12.