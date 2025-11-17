St. Cloud State Sports Wrap 11/10-11/16

Scores

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Minn State Mankato 2.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Wisconsin 5 (SO).

WVB| St. Cloud State 3, MSU Moorhead 0.

WBB | St. Cloud State 61, Central Oklahoma 59.

MBB | St. Cloud State 61, Emporia State 77.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Wisconsin 5.

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Crookston 0.

MBB | St. Cloud State 65, NW Missouri State 71.

WBB | St. Cloud State 73, Washburn 61.

St. Cloud State women’s hockey has now dropped seven games in a row after being swept by the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend. Avery Farell scored St. Cloud State’s only goal on Friday and the Huskies lost by a score of 1-5.

On Saturday, the Huskies entered the third period trailing 3-2 and Wisconsin’s Kelly Gorbatenko scored in the third. However, St. Cloud’s Sydney Lamb and Maria Mikaelyan scored as well to push the game to overtime. Neither St. Cloud State or Wisconsin scored in the overtime period and the Wisconsin Badgers eventually defeated the Huskies in a shootout. By taking the Badgers to overtime, St. Cloud State took one of the six possible points in the series.

SCSU Women’s Soccer was defeated by Minnesota State Mankato in the NSIC Championship game 1-2 in double overtime on Sunday, November 16. It was only St. Cloud State’s second appearance in an NSIC championship match and their first time in it since 2011. The Mankato Mavericks scored just over 2 minutes into the game and St. Cloud State’s Grace Olson tied the game up at the 18:33 mark of the first half. Both teams went scoreless in the second half and the game headed to overtime tied 1-1. After one scoreless overtime period, Maille Mathis scored the game winning goal for the Mankato Mavericks in double overtime.

Husky Volleyball Boasts Four All-Conference Honors.

Four St. Cloud State volleyball players have earned all conference season honors for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference(NSIC) 2025 season. Ella Thompson, Braya Laplant and Shelby Kimm each were named to the NSIC All-Conference first team and Sam Zimmerman was selected to the NSIC All-Conference second team.

SCSU Women’s Soccer Receives Two Conference Awards:

Two members of the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team have received 2025 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) awards. St. Cloud State midfielder Brook Quam was selected as the 2025 NSIC midfielder of the year. Quam scored 2 goals this year and led the NSIC with 7 assists. The 2025 NSIC Coach of the Year award was given to SCSU head coach Gretta Macdonald with led the Huskies to a 14-2-5 record.

Looking Forward

11/18 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. SMSU (NSIC Tournament R.1. (Halenbeck Hall) (97.5 RadioX)

11/20 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Marquette, MI, 4:30 p.m.)

11/21 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Bemidji, MN, 3:00 p.m.) ( KVSC Sports Stream.

11/21 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami (Ohio) (Oxford, Ohio, 6:00 p.m.) (KVSC)

11/21 | WVB – St. Cloud State in NSIC Quarterfinals (St. Paul, MN, TBD) (TBD)

11/21 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Lake Superior State (Duluth, MN, 4:00 p.m.)

11/21 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech (Houghton, MI, 4:30 p.m.)

11/21 | WRES – St. Cloud State vs. Glenville State (Allendale, MI, 9:00 a.m.)

11/21 | WRES – St. Cloud State vs. Grand Valley State (Allendale, MI, 11:00 a.m.)

11/21 | WRES – St. Cloud State vs. Findlay (Allendale, MI, 1:00 p.m.)

11/22 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Miami (Ohio) (Oxford, Ohio, 5:00 p.m.) (KVSC)

11/22 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Bemidji, MN, 2:00 p.m.) ( KVSC Sports Stream)

11/22 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech (Duluth, MN, 1:30 p.m.)