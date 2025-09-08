St. Cloud State to Host 2025 Up-North Volleyball Tournament.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

The St. Cloud State volleyball team will be hosting the 2025 Up-North Volleyball Tournament.

This Tournament starts on Thursday, September 11 and runs until Saturday, September 13.

Seven of the games in the tournament will take place at SCSU’s Halenbeck Hall with the remaining four games being played at Minnesota Duluth’s Romano Gymnasium.

Six teams will compete in the tournament, four of which participated in last year’s event.

This will be St. Cloud State’s third year participating in the tournament and their first time as the host school. The teams competing in this year’s tournament include SCSU, Minnesota Duluth, Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech, Barry and Adelphi.

The St. Cloud State volleyball team boasts a well rounded squad led by senior setter Emma Berran and redshirt senior Ella Thompson.

The Huskies are coming off of their best season in history, going undefeated in conference play and advancing to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

When asked about this year’s tournament St. Cloud State volleyball head coach Chad Braegelman expressed his excitement for the event.

He mentioned how valuable it is to play more games at home and face off against several former NCAA Tournament teams.

Braegelman also talked about the opportunity his team has this year to utilize a more balanced offense.

The first game of the tournament kicks off at 3:00 p.m on Thursday, September 11.

The Huskies begin play at 6:00 p.m. later that day against Adelphi University.

Single day passes start at $10.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children.

You can purchase tickets at scsutickets.com.

The entire schedule for the 2025 Up-North Tournament is as follows:

Thursday, September 11:

3:00 p.m. Northern Michigan vs Barry.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

6:00 p.m. St. Cloud State vs Adelphi.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

6:00 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs Michigan Tech.

Location: Romano Gymnasium.

Friday, September 12:

9:00 a.m. Northern Michigan vs Adelphi.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

11:30 a.m. Michigan Tech vs Barry.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

2:00 p.m St. Cloud State vs Northern Michigan.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

5:30 p.m. St. Cloud State vs Michigan Tech.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

6:00 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs Adelphi.

Location: Romano Gymnasium.

Saturday, September 13:

9:30 a.m. Michigan Tech vs Adelphi.

Location: Romano Gymnasium.

12:00 p.m. St. Cloud State vs Barry.

Location: Halenbeck Hall.

12:00 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs Northern Michigan.

Location: Romano Gymnasium.

KVSC’s Carl Goenner, Joey Hudson, and Luke Paider will be broadcasting every game from hallenbeck hall.

You can hear the action live on 97.5 RadioX or the KVSC Sports Stream.