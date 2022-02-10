St. Cloud State University Health and Human Services to Become College of Health and Wellness Professions

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University’s college of Health and Human Services will become the College of Health and Wellness Professions.

The change was made to better reflect the school’s mission “to prepare students to be leaders, scholars and professionals in promoting optimal health and wellness in our communities.” according to a media release from the school.

SCSU has a long history of health classes with the first psychology classes being offered in 1884. In 2011 the school of Health and Human Services was formed to bring together a variety of health and wellness programs.