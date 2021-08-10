St. Cloud State Volleyball Pegged Third in NSIC Preseason Poll

By Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

When the St. Cloud State Huskies Volleyball team last left the court, they had made program

history. Now, ahead of the first full NSIC season since 2019, they have been selected to finish

third in the Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

It’s no surprise after racking up both a regular season record for victories (25), and a regular

season record for conference victories (15). Also, with most of the ’19 squad back for more,

Head Coach Chad Braegelmann and the Huskies seem poised to go even further this year.

Earning the honor of 2021 NSIC Preseason Player to Watch, to no surprise is senior Maddy

Torve back for her fifth and final year of action. Torve has racked up the accolades with the

Huskies, including Top-5 in the conference (and in the nation) in Assists and Assists/Set, and is

fourth all-time in career assists.

St. Cloud State kicks off their season on Friday, September 17th at Halenbeck Hall against Augustana

University.