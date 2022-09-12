St. Cloud State Weekend Sports Recap

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

It was a weekend full of travel for the Huskies, as the women’s volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer teams were all on the road. The women’s teams had contests in North Dakota, while the men’s squad played in Michigan and Wisconsin.

(Via SCSU Athletics)

The #8 ranked Huskies volleyball team took a trip to North Dakota, getting their 9th and 10th wins of the season against the University of Mary and Minot State this weekend. Friday, reigning Division II National Freshman of the Year Kenzie Foley led the way for St. Cloud State with 23 kills and hit .750 as the Huskies swept the U of Mary Marauders 25-9, 25-12, and 25-15. The Huskies held the Marauders to just 17 kills and .024 hitting percentage the entire match. Saturday, the Huskies would trek to Minot to face the Beavers. St. Cloud State once again dominated their competition, sweeping the Beavers 25-14, 25-10, and 25-19. Phebie Rossi and Foley led the Huskies in kills with 12 and 10, respectively. Sitting at 10-0 overall and 2-0 in NSIC, the Huskies have dropped just a single set through their first ten games. The undefeated Huskies will come back to Halenbeck Hall on Friday to take on the Northern State Wolves at 6:00pm.

The St. Cloud State’s men’s soccer team headed east, with two matches in Wisconsin and Michigan over the weekend. Friday, the Huskies started off the weekend facing U-W Parkside on the road. It was a slow start for SCSU, as the Parkside Rangers scored twice within the first fifteen minutes of play. The Huskies would eventually claw back to tie the game with goals from Vukota Mastilovic and Chief Williams. The Rangers offense continued to strike, pulling away with three goals in the second half en route to a 5-2 loss for the Huskies. The men’s soccer team would continue their weekend road trip on Sunday with a matchup with Northern Michigan University. The Huskies offense was shut down by the Northern Michigan Wildcats on their way to a 3-0 loss. Huskies men’s soccer now sits at 1-3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They will look to turn things around against Saginaw Valley State on Sunday at noon.

Huskies women’s soccer headed west, making the trip out to North Dakota for two matches over the weekend. On Friday, the Huskies travelled to Bismarck to face the University of Mary Marauders. SCSU played stout defense in the first half, only allowing four shots. Unfortunately, two second half goals would elevate the Marauders over the Huskies. On Sunday, the Huskies would travel to Minot to face the Minot State Beavers. The Huskies played great defense once again, but they still couldn’t find any offense. The Beavers scored a goal in the first half, the only scoring on either side in a 1-0 loss for the Huskies. St. Cloud State drops to 1-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in conference. They will look for more offensive success against Winona State on Sunday at 6:00 pm.