St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Prevails Over Mankato, 3-1

Brian Moos / Program Director

In a weekend where the Huskies need all conference points and two wins, they helped their case Friday. Starting a two-game series vs Minnesota-State Mankato, the Huskies picked up three WCHA points with a 3-1 victory. SCSU would start strong, having their play rewarded with a goal from fifth year captain Emma Gentry less than four minutes into the first period. The Mavericks would push back, playing a strong second period and tying the game with a powerplay goal. However, the Huskies would return with an excellent third period.

SCSU would reclaim their one-goal lead off the stick of sophomore Marie Moran. Built off of smart blue-line play from captain Taylor Larson and transfer forward Abby Promersberger, Moran would score the game-winning goal. Moran’s game-winning tally would come less than two minutes into the final frame. Five minutes later, fellow sophomore forward Alice Sauriol would bank a puck off Mankato goalie Hailey Hansen for the Huskies third and final goal of the game. For Sauriol, it was her fifth goal of the season and keeps her in the lead for Husky scorers with 19 total points.

Continued strong goaltending from freshman Emilia Kyrkkö would keep play steady defensively for SCSU, as she finished with 15 saves for her sixth win of the season. SCSU women’s hockey will be back in action Saturday on 97.5 FM RadioX at 2 p.m. as they look to sweep Minnesota State, before a challenging finish to the 2024-25 season.