St. Cloud State Wrestling Selected As Preseason Winner For The NSIC

By Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

With the highly anticipated wrestling season for SCSU just weeks away, the Huskies have been voted unanimously to finish in the #1 spot in the NSIC preseason poll.

St. Cloud State are the nine time defending NSIC Champions and have won four out of the last five NCAA Division II National Championships behind Head Coach Steve Costanzo.

As well as earning the top spot in the NSIC preseason poll, senior Devin Fitzpatrick was awarded the NSIC preseason wrestler of the year.

Fitzpatrick has a career record at SCSU of 81-21, named an NCAA Division II All-American the last two seasons, and was the 165-pound winner of the 2019-2020 Bueno Vista Open.

St. Cloud State will open it’s season on Jan. 7th, in Bismark, North Dakota against the University of Mary.

All information from scsuhuskies.com.