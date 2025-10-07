St. Cloud Tech Tiger Volleyball Pulls Out Victory In Rocori

Brian Moos / Sports Director

On Tuesday, St. Cloud Tech Volleyball would grab a gutsy win at Rocori, three sets to two. Tech dropped the first set 20-25 and responded in set two, scoring four points in a row before a Rocori timeout. The Tigers would struggle to keep the Spartans down but pulled out set two 27-25. Set three would put the match back in Rocori’s favor, with the Tigers losing 17-25. Set four would see the Tigers get off to a roaring start, leading 11-3. The Spartans were able to cut the lead down to four, but the Tigers would finish the set strong, 25-17. In the decisive fifth set, the Tigers would jump out to a 5-0 lead. Like the rest of the match, the Spartans hung in there with the Tigers, tying the fifth set at 9-9. Tech would take a 13-9 lead and not look back, winning set five 15-10 and the match.

For the Tigers, leading the way was senior outside hitter Miracle Jensen, who finished with 21 kills. The Tigers next match is on October 13 when they will host Little Falls.