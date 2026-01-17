By Reece Powell/Assistant Sport Director/ St. Cloud, Minn.

On January 16th, 2026, the St. Cloud Tech Tigers took on the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.

Both offenses struggled to find their groove early on until number 12 Trevor Terfer for Apollo found an open lane and delivered the first points on the night.

Tech would respond shortly and become aggressive on defense, but the Apollo Eagles would keep pace and stay in the lead

Before the first period ended number 11 for St. Cloud Tech Jirech Jirech was able to hit a deep three in order to tie the game going into the final period.

The 2nd period showed continuous aggression on defense, which led to rewarding steals but also costly fouls for both teams.

However, with the play of number 4 De’Anthony Sells and number 12 Trevor Terfer, the Eagles were able to pull away and dominate the Tigers in the second period.

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Fall to St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 55-76