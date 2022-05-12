St. Joseph Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle in North St. Cloud Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 27-year-old St. Joseph man died of his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in north St. Cloud last week.

St. Cloud Police say Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners died two days after the crash, which occurred about 2:30 am. on May 6. The accident happened on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and determined he was the only person on the motorcycle and he was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. The police investigation shows that as he was driving south on 9th Avenue he struck a curb which caused the crash.

Koopmeieners died Sunday due to the injuries from the crash.