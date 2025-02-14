Storm Dominate Tigers 83-46.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

-The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm dominated the St. Cloud Tech Tigers 83-46 for their 17th win of the season. The game on Thursday, February 13th featured a 23 point performance by Sauk Rapids forward Spencer Swenson.

Both teams came out shooting and the Storm’s success from beyond the arch helped them pull away with the lead. Spencer Swenson found success from all over helping the Storm keep the lead.

With roughly 6 minutes remaining in the first half, St. Cloud’s Drew Lieser made a three pointer to score the Tigers 16th point of the game. The Tigers had found their confidence and proceeded to score two straight two-pointers.

Two minutes later, Drew Lieser went down with a leg injury. The Storm proceeded to penetrate the lane and score more points in the paint.

With ten seconds remaining in the first half, Sauk Rapids Izayah Cook drained a deep three pointer just as time expired. The bucket boosted the Storm into half-time with a 52-30 lead over the St. Cloud Tech Tigers.

Drew Lieser returned to start the second half and soon the Tigers found themselves within seven. However, a big slam dunk by Spencer Swenson, helped the Storm extend their lead again.

Later in the game Sauk Rapids Rice’s Keller Hanson connected with Hudson Omoke who hammered down an alley oop dunk to secure the momentum and the win for the Storm.

Sauk Rapids-Rice moved on to an 83-46 win over the Tech Tigers behind Spencer Swensons 23 points.

Reflecting on the tough loss, St. Cloud Tech head coach Don Ferguson talked about the youth on his roster.

“You’re going to have ebbs and flows,” said coach Ferguson. “We’ve been super successful for three years, you know you don’t build culture overnight.”

Coach Ferguson also mentioned the player turnover on his roster.

“We’re down a little bit this year with the graduation of some really talented seniors”.

Now the Tigers head to Willmer to take on the Cardinals on Friday, February 14th at 7:15 PM.

Photo Credit: St. Cloud Tech Activities Dept.