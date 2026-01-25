SWAT and Central MN Violent Offender Task Force execute search warrant in St. Joseph

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — On Thursday, January 22, at around 4:30 a.m. a search warrant was conducted by the Stearns-Benson SWAT Team for an investigation related to suspected weapons offences.

The search took place near the 300 Block of Iris Lane N.E in the city of St. Joseph, according to a media release from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force

Execution of the warrant was due to an investigation the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) was working on with the St. Joseph Police Department.

No other information has been released from the Stearns County Police Department about the search.