Tech Boys Volleyball Swept by Elk River, Drop to 0-3.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Thursday, April 10, the St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys volleyball team was defeated by the Elk River Elks. The Tigers failed to win a set and were swept 0-3.

St. Cloud Tech started strong, getting out to an early three point lead in set one, but the Elk’s strong serving got the back in the game. Soon it was tied up at 8 and the Tigers couldn’t hold Elk River. With the score tied 10-10, a service ace helped the elks take their first lead of the game.

The Elks won the first set 25-14 and got out to a 6-1 lead in the second set. The Tigers tied it up, but Elk River’s serving was too much once again, and the Elks won set two 25-15.

St. Cloud Tech fought hard in set three scoring a season high 18 points in one set. However, the Elks came away with a 25-18 win, sweeping the Tech Tigers.

Next up the Tigers will take part in a tournament at home on Saturday, April 12, starting at 9:00 AM.