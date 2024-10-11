Tech Football Helps Sartell Break Losing Streak

The St. Cloud Tech Tiger football team has been going through it these last few weeks, and that continued in their latest game at Sartell. The Sartell Sabers came into the game 0-6 on the season so far, with them going 0-9 the year before you had to go all the way back to late 2022 to see their last win. But the 16 game skid didn’t seem to be on Sartell’s mind as they dominated the Tigers on the ground all night, beating them 34-14.

Tech’s offense did look better this week, but it wasn’t enough to stop Sartell’s powerful rushing attack led by senior running back Andrew Tavale. The Sabers were able to control the time of possession all game, only attempting a handful of passes and letting the game fly by. Tech will end their regular season next Thursday when they host the New Prauge Trojans at 7:00 PM on RadioX 97.5 FM