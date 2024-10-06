Tech Girls Soccer Finishes Regular Season in Style

The St. Cloud Tech girls soccer team came into Saturday’s noon game against the Albany Huskies at 11-3-1 and blew out the Huskies at home. The Tigers offense exploded for a 12-0 win led by senior Molly Burkstrand, who netted 6 of the teams on the day. Burkstrand ends the regular season lapping the competition in Minnesota, leading all MN girls soccer players in goals with 46, 2nd place being a tie with 30 goals. The Tigers are expected to be the #1 seed entering section play with the first game being Wednesday October 9th, however the section bracket has not been posted at this time. When it is you can see it on the upcoming events calendar on the KVSC website https://www.kvsc.org/events/category/sports-events/