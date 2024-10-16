Tech Girls Soccer Wins Section Championship

St. Cloud Tech’s girls soccer team entered the section playoffs as the favorites and #1 seed led by the top scorer in all of Minnesota high school play, Molly Burkstrand. After making light work of their first two opponents in section play, the Tigers traveled to Rocori high school to face the Alexandria Cardinals.

The Tigers got the scoring going early, with Burkstrand sniping a ball into the net early in the first, followed up by freshman Journee Okwor to make it 2-0. Alexandria wasn’t going without a fight however, as they snuck a ball into the Tigers net with only a few seconds left in the first period to make it 2-1. That score would hold for the entire second half, with a great showing from the Tigers defense and goalie Alli Day.

With the win, the Tigers will advance to the State Tournament for the first time in 27 years, and will take the section 8AA trophy back to Tech High School.