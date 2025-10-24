Third Period Dooms Huskies, Lose 5-1 To Buckeyes

Brian Moos / Sports Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – St. Cloud State women’s hockey lost 5-1 to Ohio State Friday, off a poor third period. Most the game was controlled by the Buckeyes, as the Huskies never had more than six shots on goal in any period. The lone tally for SCSU came from an aggressive forecheck by senior Avery Farrell and freshman Maria Mikaelyan. Mikaelyan stripped the puck off a Buckeye behind the OSU blueline and finished a breakaway off her backhand. Her goal early in the second period is the fifth in her young collegiate career.

Defensively the Huskies kept chances low risk in the first and second periods. Ohio State’s first goal came off an awkward bounce behind the net of Husky graduate goalie Jojo Chobak. The Buckeye’s second goal was the result of a penalty shot from a delay of game penalty on SCSU. The third period opened up for OSU completely, scoring three goals in just over seven minutes.

The Huskies now fall to (4-5-0) overall and (1-4-0) in WCHA play. How they respond Saturday will be on 97.5 FM RadioX. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT, with pregame coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. Listening online is available here.