Third Period Woes Continue For Huskies, Lose 4-2 To Buckeyes

Brian Moos / Sports Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – St. Cloud State women’s hockey looked ready for a split against Ohio State, leading 2-0 early in the third period. Scoring was started in the 12th minute of the first period by freshman defender Maélie Pion. Pion created a turnover behind the Buckeye blue-line and snapped one home for the Huskies first lead of the weekend.

After a quiet second, freshman Julianne Labbé got a feed from junior Sidney Jackel on a breakout by graduate Grace Wolfe. Under two minutes into the third period, Labbé finished her breakaway chance, putting the Huskies up 2-0. SCSU gave up three goals in Friday’s game, they would give up four in Saturday’s game. OSU cut the lead to one later in the game, then go on a major powerplay.

Maélie Pion would receive a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct for body checking. The penalty would put the Huskies on a five-minute kill. The Buckeyes scored twice on the powerplay and scored their fourth goal with less than a minute to go in the game.

The Huskies now drop to (4-6-0) overall in 2025-26 and (1-5-0) in WCHA play. They will move on to host Minnesota-Duluth on Friday, October 31 at 2 p.m. on RadioX.