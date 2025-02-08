Tigers Beat Lakers in Fast-Paced Game.

By John Clement / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The Tech Tigers defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers on their home court Friday night. Drew Lieser led the way for St. Cloud Tech finishing with 20 points in the 81-73 win.

The game started out fast and it didn’t slow down. Both teams pushed the ball up and down the court. Tech was behind on the foul count in the first half but still managed to pull out to a double-digit lead over the Lakers in the first half.

The second half continued to be a track meet but the Lakers couldn’t close the gap and ended up falling to the Tigers by a final of 81-73.

Next up for the Tigers will be an away game against the Storm on Thursday February 13th at 7:15 PM.

You can listen to that game live on 97.5 RadioX with Carl Goenner on the call.

Photo Credit: St. Cloud Tech Activities Dept.