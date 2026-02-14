Tigers Down Huskies as Montgomery Scores Two

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Saturday, Feb 14th the SCSU men’s hockey team lost to the Colorado College Tigers 1-4. Adam Ingram scored his first goal of the year and the only one of the game for the Huskies. Drew Montgomery led the game with two goals and one assist for the Tigers.

Colorado College entered the game with an increased intensity, skating faster and playing much more physically.

Period one saw Colorado College get on the board first just under ten minutes in. Ryan Alexander found Drew Montgomery who scored the first goal of the game. Two minutes later Adam Ingram scored his first goal of the year for SCSU, tying the game at 1. Max Smolinski was then called for holding late in the period. Colorado College spent the last two minutes of the first period on the power play but were kept out of the net by SCSU.

The Huskies controlled period two early on but a goal from Colton Roberts gave the Tigers momentum. Back and forth play continued and with 30 seconds left in the period Colorado College’s Connor Hvidston scored another goal to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead after two periods.

St. Cloud State came out firing in the third period but the Tigers held them back. Klavs Veinbergs committed a charging penalty just over nine minutes in giving SCSU a powerplay. The Tiger penalty stood tall however, and prevented the Huskies from scoring a goal. St. Cloud pulled their goalie with 2:10 left and shortly after, Colorado College scored the empty net goal. The Huskies fell to the Tigers with a final score of 1-4.

Coach Larson quote: “I thought we played fine.” “We needed our A plus game tonight and we got our A minus game.”

St. Cloud State will travel to Grand Forks next weekend to take on North Dakota. Both games can be heard live on 88.1 FM KVSC, with Carl Goenner and Noah Grant on the call.

Photo credit: Bill Prout