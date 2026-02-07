Tigers Edge Out Spartans 54-40

By Eli Zniewski / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, MN

-On Friday, Feb 6 the St. Cloud Tech boys basketball team earned a 54-40 win over the Rocori Spartans. The game was expected to be close, as both teams had played several tight contests throughout the season.

Rocori scored first, but the Tech Tigers responded quickly and maintained an 8–10 point lead for most of the game. The Rocori Spartans generated multiple quality scoring opportunities but struggled to convert, missing shots from all areas of the court, while Tech was efficient offensively as they consistently capitalized on their chances.

Three-point shooting proved to be a major difference in this game. Jiech Jiech led the Tech Tigers with 3 three-pointers, while Matthew Welch added 2, and Nick Brakes and Kmontee Pour each knocked down 1. Rocori finished with just 3 total three-pointers, with Blake Kelly accounting for 2 and Drew Brink adding 1. The Tech Tigers controlled the game defensively in the final minutes to secure the win, improving to 5–7 in the division and 9-11 overall. The Rocori Spartans fell to 2–10 in the division and 6–14 overall on the season.

