Tigers Topple Huskies 4-3

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey took to the ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Firday night for a conference tilt against the Colorado College Tigers, looking to snap a winless streak that dates back to the previous calendar year.

As the game time festivities got underway, the Huskies were graced with some good news. Isak Posch, of course, would be manning the net for the Huskies in his second game since returning from injury. However, there’d be two returners making their comebacks from injury for the Huskies. Junior forward Ryan Rosborough, who last suited up when SCSU was in Duluth, made his return, Junior Defenseman Cooper Wylie, who’d been out for more than two months battling a nagging back injury, also made his return.

In the first, it would be the Tiger who drew first blood, with Moorhead native Gavin Lindberg putting CC up 1-0 just under five minutes in. Quickly though, the aforementioned Cooper Wylie netted his first of the period, beating Tiger netminder Kaiden Mbereko, knotting the game at one. The Huskies would poor on 12 more shots on the Junior’s net, but as things stood after the first period, the score was 1-1. There would be some trends to break for the Huskies, however, as heading into the night, the Huskies were just 2-8 on the season when tied after the first 20.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The 2nd period, to say the least, would be a screamer. The Huskies would quickly take the 2-1 lead on a goal from Verner Miettinen after a 9-shot barrage within two minutes. Kris Mayotte’s team would respond quickly, as a three-minute stretch saw them score three teams on four shots, with Bret Link, Stanley Cooley, and Tyler Coffey finding the ‘G’ on the scoresheet. That forgettable stretch for Posch and the Huskies would be dampened rapidly though, as after subsequent timeouts from both squads, Gavyn Thoreson beat Mbereko on a backhander in what is surely a goal of the year contender. As it would stand after two, it was the Tigers with a 4-3 lead.

The final period would see the Tigers goaltender steal the show. With the Husky shot-on-goal totals rising to a season-high 45, Mbereko would stop all of the shots SCSU poured on over the final 20, including almost three minutes of 6-on-5 action. With that, the Tigers would win 4-3, pushing the winless streak one day further. On the Huskies performance, Coach Brett Larson said, “If we want to win, we have to check all the boxes. Chances, shots, faceoffs. And we checked them all of tonight, and we just didn’t win.”

Up Next: The Huskies will finish their two-game series against the Tigers tomorrow, with puck drop scheduled from 6:00. Alexander Fern and Brian Moos will have your call with Carl Goenner in studio hosting, where you can find KVSC’s coverage online at kvsc.org or on the main airways 88.1 FM.