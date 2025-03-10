Two-car crash near Foley kills first grade teacher

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

FOLEY, Minn. — A Sherburne County town is mourning the loss of a teacher who was killed in a car crash near Foley last week.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amanda Nieman of Milaca was heading home from work on Ronneby Road Southeast when she crashed into the car of 43-year-old Margaret Henry.

First responders found Nieman trapped in her car with serious injuries. Despite providing life saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry and her 8-year-old passenger were brought to the St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they found evidence at the scene to indicate Nieman’s car lost traction once it hit a patch of snow and ice, which caused it to slide into Henry’s car. They say there were no signs of impairment in either driver.

Nieman taught first grade at Becker Public Schools.