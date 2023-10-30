Two hurt, one severely in St. Cloud car crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating a crash that hurt two people Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near Anderson Trucking Service at the intersection of Opportunity Drive and Glenn Carlson Drive in St. Cloud.

Police say a car was traveling west on Opportunity Drive when it tried to make a left-hand turn and crashed into a pickup truck traveling east.

The driver of that car is currently being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for severe injuries.

She is a 57-year-old woman from Kimball.

The St. Cloud man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.