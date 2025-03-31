Weekly Huskies Sports Stories (Week of 3/31)

Tennis Falls 4-3

St. Cloud State Tennis was defeated by a score of 4-3 against MSU Moorhead last Sunday morning.

Despite the loss, it was the Huskies who got off to a strong start, as in doubles play Brooklyn Broadwell and Oriana Grott captured a 6-2 win in the No. 3 spot. The Dragons came away with a victory in the No. 1 position as the doubles point came down to the No. 2 spot. That winner-take-all was a closley contested match, with Gibby Chapman and Johana Brower coming away with a 7-5 victory, as St. Cloud State secured the doubles point.

In singles play with a 1-0 lead, SCSU would be defeated in the first three singles matches as the Dragons quickly grabbed a 3-1 lead. Lara-Maria Schaefer came up with a big straight-set victory in the No. 4 spot to get back within one, but the next singles match saw MSUM clinch a fourth point, and capture a victory.

St. Cloud State will return to the court next Saturday when they host Minnesota Duluth.

Track & Field @ Emporia State Relays

St. Cloud State Track & Field continued their outdoor season at the Emporia State Relays last Friday and Saturday. The Huskies finished 11th out of 26 teams after racking up 21 points.

On the weekend, the Huskies recorded five top-10 finishes and 14 new personal bests. Among the highlights was Katie Lavato, who recorded a time of 12.10 seconds in the 100 meter, a season-best for her. She also recorded a season-best in the 200 meters as well, at a time of 25.49 seconds. Both marks led the team.

For more results, you can visit scsuhuskies.com.

St. Cloud State Baseball Drops Doubleheader

St. Cloud State Baseball lost both games of a doubleheader against No. 10 Minnesota State to close a four-game series last Friday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The Huskies rallied for eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings in the first game before falling 10-8, while game two went 10-1 in favor of the Mavericks. With the losses, the Huskies sit at 11-15 on the season and 7-9 in NSIC play.

SCSU will continue their homestand with a four-game series this weekend against Northern State.

Softball falls 1-0, Rain Claims Game 2

St. Cloud State Softball fell to Wayne State 1-0 at Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne last Saturday morning. The second contest of the doubleheader was rained out, ending the Huskies weekend without scoring a run.

The Huskies return to St. Cloud on Tuesday to face Bemidji State, with the games scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. at the Husky Dome in St. Cloud.