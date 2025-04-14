Weekly Huskies Sports Stories (Week of 4/14)

Softball Swept by Mavericks

St. Cloud State Softball was swept by Minnesota State on Sunday in Mankato. The Huskies dropped game one, 6-0, before falling 7-5 in game two of the doubleheader. The string of losses snapped the season high nine game win streak for the Huskies, who now sit with a 34-13 record.

SCSU will be home for their final four home games of the season at Husky Stadium on Friday and Saturday this week against MSU Moorhead and Northern State. Games are scheduled for noon and 2 pm on both days.

Baseball Slugs To Series Win Over UMary

St. Cloud State Baseball crushed four home runs in a 13-10 victory to clinch a series victory over UMary last Sunday in Bismarck, North Dakota. The Huskies four big-fly’s match a season-best mark, with senior Ethan Navratil, junior Wyatt Tweet, redshirt freshman Jonathan Pribula, redshirt junior Eric Bello depositing balls over the fence. SCSU will continue their road trip this week with a doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday, April 15. First pitch for that contest scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Falls In Finale

St. Cloud State Tennis wrapped up their disappointing season last Sunday morning as they were defeated 6-1 against Sioux Falls. The Huskies dropped the doubles point and then were defeated in five of the six singles matches. There are three seniors on the Huskies team who wrap up their SCSU careers, including Johana Brower, Claudia Muñoz Perez, and Maria Paz Aoki.