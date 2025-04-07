Weekly Huskies Sports Stories (Week of 4/7)

Tennis Wins 6-1

St. Cloud State Tennis nabbed their first conference victory of the season as they cruised to a 6-1 win over Minnesota Duluth last Saturday afternoon. The Huskies took the doubles point after taking all three matches, then followed with five straight set singles wins. With the win, St. Cloud State is now 59-18 all-time against Minnesota Duluth. The Huskies will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Sioux Falls to take on the Augustana Vikings.

Track and Field @ Luther Invitational

St. Cloud State Track & Field continued their hot streak at the Luther Invitational last Saturday at the Luther Invitational in Decorah, Iowa. Among the highlights was Fifth year sprinter Katie Lavato winning the 100 and 200 meter, as well as Senior jumper/middle distance runner Makaylin Christenson taking home the win in the high jump. Freshman Lauren Woelfel also won an event, taking home the top distance in the pole vault in what was just her second career meet. Overall, Huskies placed 3rd out of 10 teams after scoring 121 points. The Huskies travel to Fargo, North Dakota this weekend for the NDSU Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Baseball Sweeps

St. Cloud State Baseball won both games of their doubleheader over a struggling Northern State squad on Saturday at Gleason Fields in Maple Grove. The Huskies hammered four home runs, highlighted by a walk-off homer from redshirt freshman Jonathan Pribula to win the first game, 8-7. In the second game, SCSU completed the sweep in a 6-3 victory.

The next day, the Huskies would complete the series sweep, winning both games of the second consecutive doubleheader in dominant fashion. The Red and Black scored 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to finish off an 11-4 win in the first game before scoring 11 runs in the first four innings of a 13-2 win in the second game. The Huskies move to 11-9 in NSIC play with the four game sweep, and play Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday in a doubleheader as their season continues.

Softball Completes Sunday Sweep

St. Cloud State Softball also found dominance on the diamond as they swept Concordia-St. Paul last Sunday in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud. The Huskies took the first game 8-3 and shut out CSP in the second game, 11-0. Senior catcher and outfielder Reese Holzhueter picked up four hits on the weekend, helping SCSU move to an impressive 30-11 on the season. The Huskies begin a six game road trip next week, and will kick it off against Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday.