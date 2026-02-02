Weekly Huskies Sports Wrap 1/26-2/1

Scores

WTRACK | St. Cloud State 62. Third place.

WBB | St. Cloud State 67, MSU Moorhead 78.

MBB | St. Cloud State 77, MSU Moorhead 64.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Miami (OH) 2.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, St. Thomas 3 OT.

WREST | St. Cloud State 21, #11 Augustana 14.

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 3, Winona State 4.

WBB | St. Cloud State 69. Minnesota Crookston 67.

MBB | St. Cloud State 80, Minnesota Crookston 78.

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, St. Thomas 3.

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Miami 3.

News

Men’s Hockey Swept at Home by Miami

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team has now dropped three straight after being swept by the Miami (OH) Redhawks over the weekend. The Huskies lost 1-2 on Friday and 1-3 on Saturday dropping to 13-15 on season.

On Friday Cooper Wylie scored SCSU’s lone goal while Ethan Hay and John Emmons netted scored for the Redhawks. The first period ended with no score, but Ethan Hay scored at the 6:03 mark of the second to give Miami the lead. St. Cloud State’s Cooper Wylie then tied the game up just under two minutes later. John Emmons followed up with the game winning goal for Miami in the second period to help them beat the Huskies 2-1.

Saturday’s game saw Max Smolinski score the only goal of the game for the Huskies. Maximilion Helgeson led the game with two points for the Redhawks. Miami’s John Emmons scored halfway through the first period to give them the momentum. Ryan Smith and David Deputy built off that momentum and each added goals in the second with Maximilion Helgeson earning assists on both. SCSU’s Max Smolinski netted a goal at the 11:41 mark in the third period, but the Huskies were defeated 1-3.

SCSU Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend

The Husky men’s basketball team advanced to 14-2 in the NSIC and 17-5 overall, remaining at the top of the NSIC. The Huskies beat MSU Moorhead on Friday and then downed Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.

St. Cloud State beat MSU Moorhead 77-64 on Friday shooting 46.7% from three. Four Huskies scored in double figures, led by Anish Ramlal who finished with a season high 17 points. St. Cloud State took the lead early in the game and didn’t look back. They held the Dragons to just 20.8% shooting from deep in route to a 77-64 win.

SCSU made 90% of their free throws on Saturday and narrowly defeated Minnesota Crookston 80-78. Luke Winkel tied a career high with 30 points in the game and made 6 of his 12 three point attempts. St. Cloud native Azayah Washington set a career high of 21 points shooting 8 of 15 from the field. The Huskies and Golden Eagles battled back and forth, but the Huskies emerged victorious with an 80-78 win.

Looking Forward

2/5 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. SMSU (Hallenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.) (RadioX)

2/5 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. SMSU (Hallenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.) (RadioX)

2/6 | SB – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Husky Dome, 2:00 p.m.) (RadioX)

2/6 | SB – St. Cloud State vs SMSU (Husky Dome, 4:00 p.m.) (RadioX)

2/6 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.) (KVSC Sports Stream)

2/6 | WRES – St. Cloud State vs Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 7:00 p.m.)

2/6 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Arizona State (Mullett Arena, Tempe. AZ, 8:00 p.m.) (KVSC)

2/7 | WREST – Don Parker Open (Eau Claire, Wis, 10:00 a.m.)

2/7 | WTRACK – Gopher Classic (Minnesota Fieldhouse 11:00 a.m.)

2/7 | WTENNIS – SCSU at Bethel (Rogers, MN, 2:00 p.m.)

2/7 | SB – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Husky Dome, 2:00 p.m.)

2/7 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m.) (KVSC Sports Stream)

2/7 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Hallenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m.)

2/7 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Hallenbeck Hall, 4:00 p.m.)

2/7 | SB – St. Cloud State vs Concordia St. Paul (Husky Dome, 4:00 p.m.)

2/7 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Arizona State (Mullett Arena, Tempe. AZ, 6:00 p.m.) (KVSC)

2/7 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs Northern State (Aberdeen, SD, 12:00 p.m.)