Woman Strikes Home With Vehicle On 22nd Avenue

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department reported a single vehicle crash into the outside of a home Wednesday afternoon.

The police report says 33-year-old Amal Mohamed swerved to miss a vehicle that had legally entered the intersection at 22nd Avenue causing her to hit the house located on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Mohamed’s had her 3-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The home that was struck did not have anyone living in it at the time and speed is believed to be contributing factor in the accident.