Women’s Basketball Season Ends With 87-94 Loss

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Sioux Falls, S.D.

-The St Cloud State women’s basketball team saw their season end on Saturday night with an 87-94 loss to the Minnesota State Mavericks. MInnesota State’s Natalie Bremer led the game with 30 points in the game and five rebounds. Jada Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 24 points in the game.

The Mavericks started fast and got to an early 8-2 lead thanks to four points from Mackenzie Scwhweim. The Huskies fought back however, and soon took a 13-12 lead. Mankato forced several turnovers and then took the lead back with the help of a three pointer from Natalie Bremer. St. Cloud used some stellar defense to get back in the game and the score was tied at 47 at halftime.

The Huskies were quick in the third quarter and a three pointer from Jada Eggebrecht gave them a 54-52 lead. With some more strong work in the paint and a three pointer by C.J. Adamson, the Huskies pulled out to a 64-54 lead. Minnesota State dominated the fourth quarter add outscored the Huskies 29-21 to come away with a 94-87 win.