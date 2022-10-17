Women’s Hockey Takes a Point from Wisconsin In Tough Series

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

Jojo Chobak in the net for Game 1 Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

The St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey team faced the #4 Wisconsin Badgers over the weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies struggled in game one to throw shots on goal being outshot by the Badgers 50-10. Jojo Chobak matched her career best 45 saves, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Huskies dropping game one 5-0.

The second game however was a much more competitive contest. The Huskies Alternate Captain Jenniina Nylund scored first and gave the Huskies’ their first lead of the series so far.

Later in the second period Nylund would go bar down giving the Huskies’ a 2-0 lead. The Badgers would respond late in the second with their first goal of the game, but the Huskies took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The third period the Badgers peppered Huskies’ goalie Sanni Ahola with 11 shots on goal and with less than two minutes left the Badgers found a way to tie the game when Casey O’Brian netted the equalizer.

Heading into overtime the Huskies looked to steal one from the #4 Badgers. The three on three lead to a lot of scoring chances, and midway through the overtime the Badgers’ Caroline Harvey rocketed a shot past Ahola to give the Badgers the overtime winner.

The Huskies take one point from the overtime loss and now are 2-3-1 overall on the season and 0-3-1 in WCHA play. They will play #2 Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend in a home and home series. The first game will be at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday 3 PM. You can listen to that game on 97.5 RadioX.