Zarneke Season High Lifts Huskies Over Vikings.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Friday, January 3, 2025, the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team defeated the Augustana Vikings 81-70. St. Cloud’s Alayna Zarneke dominated the matchup earning a career high 23 points while shooting just under 50% from field goal range.

The Huskies got out to an early 4 point lead thanks to some great offensive rebounding, but the Vikings soon took the lead. St. Cloud State kept the game close and Alayna Zarneke made 3 of 5 three pointers to help the Huskies take a 49-40 lead into halftime.

St. Cloud State scored 8 straight points to start the second half and Zarneke made 4 more three pointers to boost the Huskies into the final quarter leading by 15.

The Vikings went on a 7-2 point run to begin the final quarter leading to a husky timeout with 6:13 to go in the game. St. Cloud State’s offense then took off and after Kylan Gerads scored two easy layups all alone on back to back possessions, the Huskies had all but sealed the game. The Huskies finished with an 81-70 win over the Vikings earning their 7th win of the season.

A Night of New High’s.

Sophomore guard Alayna Zarneke scored a career high 23 points on the night making 6 of 11 three pointers. Paige Lamb recorded a career high 5 blocks and a season high 8 rebounds on the night. The Huskies as a team made a season high 14 three pointers in the victory.

Next Up: The Huskies face off against the Wayne State Wildcats on Saturday, January 4th at 3:30 in St. Cloud Minnesota.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.