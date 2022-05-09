$1.3 Million Highway Safety Project Starts Monday; Motorists Seeing Periodic Road Closures

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

If you are traveling on Benton County Road 40, also known as the Halfway Crossing, expect road closures starting Monday, May 9th.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they will be installing ten miles of high-tension safety cable median barrier between Benton County Road 40 north of Rice and 66th Street, north of Sauk Rapids.

Officials report high-tension cable median barriers are made of three or four steel cables strung on posts. When a vehicle hits the barrier, the posts break and cables flex, absorbing much of a crash’s kinetic energy.

After complete in late June, the project will cost $1.3 million to prevent crossover crashes.

To learn more, visit MnDOT’s website.