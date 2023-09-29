1 dead, 1 hurt in Palmer Township crash with semi

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

PALMER TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man has died in a crash with a semi-truck in Palmer Township.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 16.

Troopers say the semi-truck was driving south on Highway 25 when it collided with an SUV going east on Country Road 16.

The driver of the SUV died from the crash.

Troopers say he was a 77-year-old man from Cushing.

The driver of the semi-truck being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.