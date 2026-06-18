Eight SCSU Meteorology students will forecast weather for 2026 Special Olympics

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — From June 20-26, eight SCSU Meteorology students will be forecasting the weather for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Through this event, students will get hands-on experience providing onsite weather analysis and forecasts in the Twin Cities, working with the National Weather Service.

SCSU Associate Professor Dr. Rachel Humphrey will join the students in taking regular measurements of temperature and humidity to assess whether conditions are safe for athletes to compete. The group will also predict severe or hazardous weather.

Students will work 12-hour days and give three weather briefings per day. They will also be responsible for launching weather balloons and analyzing the atmosphere.

According to a media release from SCSU Communications, Humphrey said, “This project will give students the opportunity to apply their knowledge of atmospheric science in a real-world setting.”