Waite Park police looking for missing 62-year-old man

WAITE PARK, Minn. — The Waite Park Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen on June 4.

Sixty-two-year-old Joel Meyer, of Waite Park, is described as a 5’7″ white male with black hair, and brown eyes and is 165 pounds.

According to the missing person alert, he was last seen walking near his residence on 7th Street South wearing a backpack and a baseball cap.

His vehicles are accounted for, and his cell phone is turned off. Multiple attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281