SCSU Partners with Great River Children’s Museum for new exhibit

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University is partnering with Great River Children’s Museum for a new exhibit focused on eavesdropping animals.

The exhibit, titled “Sound Seekers,” will be an interactive exhibit for visitors to learn how animals eavesdrop on communication signals for survival and reproduction. Those who see the exhibit will be able to experience how scientists investigate questions in animal communication.

Several SCSU students participated in creating the exhibit with lead designer Haeinn Lee, an associate professor of graphic design at SCSU. Students at University of Minnesota at St. Olaf College also helped develop the exhibit.

According to a media release from SCSU University Communications, Lee said, “This project provided a valuable opportunity to collaborate with the Museum and connect design and science through an interactive and immersive experience.”

The exhibit opened on Saturday, June 20, and will run until August 31.