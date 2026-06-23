St. Cloud Police Department search for and find missing 75-year-old man

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Monday, a 75-year-old man went missing from a medical facility in St. Cloud, but was later found and is OK.

Around 5:10 p.m. on June 22, SCPD officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 1900 block of CentraCare Circle in St. Cloud.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 75-year-old man who was considered vulnerable due to medical conditions had walked away from a medical facility in the area.

Officers began searching the area along with the Sartell Police Department’s UAV Team and a Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound K9.

The K9 team was able to track the man through a wooded area and onto a steep bank of the Sauk River. The man was stuck, but was rescued by officers and deputies.

He was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.