Brian Moos / News Reporter

BECKER, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy. Harrison Kaehler was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday, July 28 while riding his bike in Becker. Kaehler was hit at Brenda Blvd. and Edgewood St. before 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Camryn Reid, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.