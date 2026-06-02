Sartell Reminds Residents of E-Bike and Scooter Safety

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Sartell, Minn.

The city of Sartell is acknowledging that, with warmer weather, there are more e-bikes, scooters and other motorized devices around town.

Sartell Public Safety is urging residents to be mindful and understand the rules that apply to each device.

Officials are encouraging residents to make safety a priority for every rider.

The largest concern for officers is children operating electric scooters without helmets.

According to Sartell Public Safety, Minnesota law requires children younger than 18 who are riding an electric scooter to wear a helmet.

A helmet can make a critical difference in the event of a crash and remains one of the easiest ways to reduce serious injuries.

Many people do not realize that different devices have different rules regarding speed, helmet use, age requirements, licensing, registration and where they are allowed to operate.

Sartell Public Safety is encouraging parents to talk with their children about riding safely and responsibly.