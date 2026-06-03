Great River Regional Library Summer Reading Challenge starts June 8

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Great River Regional Library’s annual summer reading challenge will start on Monday, June 8 and continue through August 8.

The challenge is open to all kids ages 0 to 18, with groups divided by age including early learners (ages 0-3), kids (ages 4-to grade 6), and teens (grades 6-12).

Participants can track their reading in the Beanstack app or on paper slips, which they can return to the library to be eligible for prizes.

Those who wish to participate can register on June 8 in the Beanstack app, on griver.beanstack.org, or at their local library during open hours.

This year’s theme is “Plant a Seed, Read,” which shares both food and stories that connect families, culture, economy, and ecology.

The mission of the reading challenge is to encourage children and teens to read through the summer. Reading is beneficial in combating the “summer slide,” meaning to lose academic skills during the summer break.