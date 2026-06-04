Alcohol and speeding believed to be factors in crash that injured five

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

SAUK CENTRE TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speeding are believed to be factors in a late-night crash that injured five people, including the driver.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 41-year-old Tanya Brabo, of Sauk Centre, was driving northbound on County Road 186 in Sauk Centre Township when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

There were four other occupants in the vehicle including 18-year-old Juan Hernandez-Godinez, 21-year-old Carina hernandez-Godinez, 18-year-old Jesenia Galicia, and 19-year-old Alondra Aguilar.

Brabo and her four passengers all sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Everyone involved in the crash received treatment on scene or were transported to local hospitals for further medical care.