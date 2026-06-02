Man Injured in Chainsaw Incident 

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Cold Spring, MN

On Monday, June 1 the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a chainsaw incident.

Thirty two year old Eric Michael Carlson was cutting trees when the chainsaw kicked back and cut his right leg.

They were cutting trees in a ditch near 14785 Fireside Road in Wakefield township.

First responders arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet.

A Mayo Ambulance transported Carlson to a local medical facility for treatment.