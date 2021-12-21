100th Anniversary of Paramount Theatre Friday Features Cake and Conversation

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud is officially turning 100-years-old on Christmas Eve Friday and you’re invited to pop in and celebrate.

The Paramount Center for the Arts is inviting the community to stop by for free cake, coffee and punch in their lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll be able to explore, share memories and take photos, including the original 100-year-old Sherman Theatre curtain, the original theatre’s namesake giant painted and fireproof curtain.

Photo credit: Paramount Center for the Arts

One hundred years ago the theatre seated 1,700 guests and patrons paid fifty cents to attend its grand opening. The silent film “Way Down East” by D.W. Griffith was screened, with a live 10-member orchestra.

The theatre was restored in 1998 highlighting its historic architecture and now seats 800 people. Executive Director Bob Johnson reports they welcome more than 100,000 people annually to events and arts experiences.