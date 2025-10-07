12-year-old boy from Sartell in critical condition following bicycle crash

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — A seventh-grade student at Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School is in critical condition at the Hennepin County Medical Center after crashing his bicycle.

According to the Sartell Police Department, 12-year-old Raghav Shrestha was riding his bike down “Muskie Hill” in Northside Park when he crashed on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Raghav was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but still suffered a severe head injury. When he crashed, a 10-year-old boy who was riding with him called 911, and someone nearby came to help.

That same person was a CPR instructor, and once he realized Raghav didn’t have a pulse, he began life-saving efforts.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they took over CPR. Raghav was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he regained vital signs before being flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Raghav is currently “fighting for his life” in the pediatric intensive care unit, according to a media release from the Sartell Police Department.

Raghav’s parents have been at his bedside since the incident.