Sauk Rapids soon to get a new pur-fect hangout spot at The Cat Lounge

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A new kitty hang-out will soon be coming to Sauk Rapids, with construction hopefully starting before winter.

The Cat Lounge MN will be similar to cat cafes that can be seen in the Minneapolis or Duluth areas. However, Ashley Keller, the owner of The Cat Lounge, says it’s still yet to be determined what drinks will be served.

The 2,500 square foot building will have two separate areas—one for the cafe, and the other for the cats. Those who wish to hang out with the cats will have to pay an admission fee for likely 15, 30, or 60 minute time slots. There will also be punch cards and membership options available, Keller said. However, the details are still being finalized, so this is subject to change.

Keller told KVSC she got the idea for The Cat Lounge while in Florida with her family for the Minnesota Twins Spring Training in 2023. When looking for things to do in the area, Keller saw a cat cafe and wanted to check it out.

“I was away from home, away from my own kitties, and I was like ‘oh, this is how I can snuggle kitties.’ So, we went and thought ‘oh, that’s a cool idea.’” Keller said.

All the cats at The Cat Lounge will be adoptable. Keller said she plans to partner with a shelter or humane society in central MN to help cats find a forever home.

The cats will have colored collars to help those looking to adopt identify what cats are available for adoption. Guests will also be able to book playtime sessions with the adoptable cats, according to a media release The Cat Lounge posted on Facebook.

Keller told KVSC that people cannot bring their own cats into the space, since the space is just for adoptable cats looking for homes.

The space will be designed to offer that “comfortable living room type space” for both people and cats, with plenty of seating space for guests and space for the cats to play and hang out, said Keller.

“I imagine someone sitting on a couch, drinking their beverage, and a cat jumps up on their lap. The cat finds their fur-ever home, and that person finds their best friend,” Keller said.

Keller told KVSC that cat-care items will be available to purchase for those who adopt a cat in the store. The Cat Lounge will also take donations from the community for cat food, litter, etc. to care for the cats in the store.

The family real estate development and investment company, Core 4 Investments, has owned the land since December 2024 and decided it would be Keller’s space for the cat cafe. Even though her family owns the land, Keller said the Cat Lounge will be 100% her own. Core 4 is partnering with Keystone Design Build as the general contractor for the project.

The building will have 625 square feet available to lease to another store. Keller said they hope to have a “service based” store in the building, but the details are still being worked out.

Core 4 includes Keller, her parents, Randi and Nick, and her brother, Josh. Keller said the name originated from a family group chat name, and eventually became the name of their business.

“I’m excited and eager to get The Cat Lounge open. The community has been super welcoming and supportive of our ideas and plans, I can’t wait to see the love for the cats,” Keller said.