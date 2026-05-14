Task force concludes investigation of cocaine trafficking organization with ties to Puerto Rico

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Nine Minnesotans were arrested on Monday, May 11, when investigators executed multiple search warrants throughout Central Minnesota to conclude a year-long investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization.

The investigation began last summer after Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) investigators received information of a group about individuals distributing cocaine throughout the St. Cloud metropolitan area and surrounding communities.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the organization had ties to Puerto Rico and utilized “sophisticated trafficking methods” to bring cocaine into Minnesota, according to a media release from CMVOTF.

Investigators were able to identify several members of the organization operating in Stearns, Benton, Todd, and Hennepin Counties. Five people involved in the criminal conspiracy are from St. Cloud, and two are from Waite Park.

Throughout the investigation, investigators conducted numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from members of the organization. They were able to purchase or seize over 4.5 pounds of cocaine.

During the execution of search warrants on Monday, investigators recovered more than 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine, over $10,000 in U.S. currency, evidence related to narcotics trafficking operations, and seized 6 vehicles and a motorcycle.

Based on the current street value of cocaine, investigators say the seized cocaine had an approximate value of $169,000.

Officials say the nine suspected people involved in the conspiracy were arrested and brought to Stearns County Jail, where they were held for court. They all have pending charges related to a Felony Conspiracy case related to Aggravated Controlled Substance crime in the 1st Degree. They were also charged with at least one count of 1st Degree Sale of Controlled Substances charges.