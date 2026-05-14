SCPD is investigating a shooting near Centennial Park

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday, May 12.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gun shots heard in the 1700 block of Centennial Drive, near Centennial Park.

Upon arrival, officers canvased the area and located multiple shell casings. However, officers did not locate any victims or property damage, according to a media release from SCPD.

Officers believe it is not a random incident.

The case is actively being investigated by the St. Cloud Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check exterior cameras and notify the police department with any footage related to the incident.