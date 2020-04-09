Apr 9, 2020
14 Central Minnesota Farms Will Be Recognized As Century Farms
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau will be recognizing 154 at 2020 Century Farms this upcoming summer.
The Stearns County will have four farms represented, three farms from Albany and one from St. Joseph. There’s farms also recognized in Benton, Meeker and Wright counties in Central Minnesota.
To qualify for the special recognition farms have to be in a continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. These farm families will receive a certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz and a commemorative sign as well.
Benton County
Foley – Hess Farms, 1900
Foley – The Latterell Farm, 1919
Meeker County
Dassel – Dahlman, 1918
Dassel – Lakewood Farm, 1907
Dassel – Settergren Farm, 1919
Grove City – Dean Stenberg, 1920
Morrison County
Pierz – Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920
Stearns County
Albany – The Burg Family Farm, 1891
Albany – Linn Family Farm, 1917
Albany – Malley Family Farm, 1882
St. Joseph – Kosel Family, 1865
Wright County
Annandale – McDonald Farm, 1859
Cokato – Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909
Cokato – Lundeen Farms, 1920
A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.