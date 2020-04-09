14 Central Minnesota Farms Will Be Recognized As Century Farms

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau will be recognizing 154 at 2020 Century Farms this upcoming summer.

The Stearns County will have four farms represented, three farms from Albany and one from St. Joseph. There’s farms also recognized in Benton, Meeker and Wright counties in Central Minnesota.

To qualify for the special recognition farms have to be in a continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. These farm families will receive a certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz and a commemorative sign as well.

Benton County

Foley – Hess Farms, 1900

Foley – The Latterell Farm, 1919

Meeker County

Dassel – Dahlman, 1918

Dassel – Lakewood Farm, 1907

Dassel – Settergren Farm, 1919

Grove City – Dean Stenberg, 1920

Morrison County

Pierz – Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920

Stearns County

Albany – The Burg Family Farm, 1891

Albany – Linn Family Farm, 1917

Albany – Malley Family Farm, 1882

St. Joseph – Kosel Family, 1865

Wright County

Annandale – McDonald Farm, 1859

Cokato – Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909

Cokato – Lundeen Farms, 1920

A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.