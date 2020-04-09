Apr 9, 2020

14 Central Minnesota Farms Will Be Recognized As Century Farms

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau will be recognizing 154 at 2020 Century Farms this upcoming summer. 

The Stearns County will have four farms represented, three farms from Albany and one from St. Joseph. There’s farms also recognized in Benton, Meeker and Wright counties in Central Minnesota.

To qualify for the special recognition farms have to be in a continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. These farm families will receive a certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz and a commemorative sign as well.

Benton County

     Foley – Hess Farms, 1900

     Foley – The Latterell Farm, 1919

Meeker County

     Dassel – Dahlman, 1918

     Dassel – Lakewood Farm, 1907

     Dassel – Settergren Farm, 1919

     Grove City – Dean Stenberg, 1920   

Morrison County                                   

Pierz – Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920

Stearns County 

     Albany – The Burg Family Farm, 1891

     Albany – Linn Family Farm, 1917

     Albany – Malley Family Farm, 1882

     St. Joseph – Kosel Family, 1865

Wright County 

     Annandale – McDonald Farm, 1859

     Cokato – Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909

     Cokato – Lundeen Farms, 1920

A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.

